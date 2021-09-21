Grape Creek VFD, Quail Valley VFD respond to structure fire in Grape Creek

Units from the Grape Creek and Quail Valley Volunteer Fire Departments respond to a structure fire on the 1000 block of Cottontail Lane in Grape Creek on September 21, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Grape Creek Volunteer Fire Department, along with units from the Quail Valley Volunteer Fire Department, have responded to a structure fire on the 10000 block of Cottontail Lane in Grape Creek.

According to sources on the scene, the fire appears to involve a home or outbuilding on a piece of property that is partially surrounded by a privacy fence. A witness said small explosions, “similar to ammunition (or) paint cans” could be heard.

Units from Grape Creek VFD and Quail Valley VFD respond to a structure fire on the 10000 block of Cottontail Lane in Grape Creek
The witness also said strong winds may be helping to spread the fire.

Smoke from a structure fire on the 10000 block of Cottontail Lane in Grape Creek, September 21, 2021
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

