Grape Creek VFD, Quail Valley VFD respond to structure fire in Grape Creek

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Grape Creek Volunteer Fire Department, along with units from the Quail Valley Volunteer Fire Department, have responded to a structure fire on the 10000 block of Cottontail Lane in Grape Creek.
According to sources on the scene, the fire appears to involve a home or outbuilding on a piece of property that is partially surrounded by a privacy fence. A witness said small explosions, “similar to ammunition (or) paint cans” could be heard.
The witness also said strong winds may be helping to spread the fire.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.