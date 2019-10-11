Grape Creek students and families braved the cold to celebrate homecoming

They grabbed extra coats and went out to line the parade route for the Grape Creek homecoming parade

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Concho Valley students and family members were out in the sudden cold weather today to celebrate a homecoming this Friday.

Just about everybody in all levels of Grape Creek schools took part in the Eagles’ parade. Because of the cold weather, Grape Creek middle and elementary school students rode on buses. Members of the volunteer fire department also took part in the parade.

“It’s a great feeling to have everyone come together and celebrate what the community of Grape Creek and the school district is all about. We’re pepping up those eagles for a win tonight,” said Angie Smetana, Grape Creek ISD’s Superintendent.

A parade followed the pep rally at the high school. The Eagles will be hosting TLCA tonight.