Grape Creek ISD to hold alternative graduation

Grape Creek ISD plans to hold an alternative graduation on the same date as the original ceremony, Friday, May 22.

Grape Creek ISD said that it wanted to provide seniors and their families with the traditions of graduation, but in a way that follows CDC guidelines, and protects the health and safety of all of those involved.

To accomplish this, Grape Creek ISD says it “will conduct individual “private” ceremonies for each student and their parents that will follow recommended safety guidelines and sanitizing procedures”.

These individual ceremonies, will be recorded by a professional photographer and stitched together in a full-length, virtual ceremony. The virtual ceremony will be complete with the valedictorian and salutatorian speeches and recognition of student accomplishments.

Then, on Friday, May 22, the full ceremony video will be shown on a large screen behind Grape Creek High School for students, families, friends, and staff to view from the safety of their vehicles.

The full-length video will be looped throughout the day and also streamed on the school’s website.