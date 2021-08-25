Grape Creek ISD statement regarding the Property Control Order issued by the San Angelo – Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Grape Creek ISD released a statement regarding the Property Control Order issued by the San Angelo – Tom Green County Health Department on Wednesday, stating Grape Creek ISD will continue to follow Executive Order No. 38 set forth by the Governor of Texas.

The full statement from GCISD is below:

Dear GCISD Student, Staff, Parent or Community Member,

Regardless of how you feel about the use of masks within our Texas school districts, the one commonality among each and every one of us at Grape Creek ISD is the safety and welfare of our students, staff, and community. The GCISD Board of Trustees, our administrators, department directors and I met in order to collaborate and consider actions we should take regarding the Property Control Order issued by the San Angelo – Tom Green County Health Department on August 24, 2021. This order states, in part, “masks shall be required for all education facilities located within Tom Green County where instruction is delivered, and a student or staff member has tested positive for COVID-19”.

We reached out to multiple legal experts, school district attorneys, local government leaders, as well as leaders and elected officers at the state level. At this time, Grape Creek ISD will continue to follow Executive Order No. 38 set forth by the Governor of Texas. The following page contains information inclusive of the district’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic at this time.

We will be conducting a survey in the days to come in order to ascertain the thoughts and perspective of our parents, staff, and community concerning many of the issues revolving around the pandemic. The information we gather will be used if we should gain the ability to make local policy and local decisions concerning COVID protocols and procedures.

Thank you for your understanding and patience as we navigate new waters, always striving to do our best for our students, parents and community.

Sincerely,

Angie Smetana, Superintendent

Grape Creek ISD

Grape Creek ISD Pandemic Protocols

Issued August 25, 2021

The COVID-19 Pandemic has been identified as a ‘public disaster’ by the State of Texas. As long as Texas

remains under this status as ordered by Governor Abbott, the Grape Creek Independent School District will

follow Executive Order No. GA 38 issued by Governor Abbott on July 29, 2021 relative to the ongoing response concerning the COVID 19 disaster.

According to a statement by the Texas Attorney General, Mr. Ken Paxton, “Executive Order GA-38 prohibits

governmental entities officials from mandating face coverings or vaccines. This order has the force and effect of state law and supersedes local rules and regulations”.

At this time, Grape Creek ISD:

Strongly encourages the use of facial coverings, but is NOT mandating facial coverings

Uses multiple strategies to reduce the spread or transmission of COVID including

• UV sanitation lights and Hepa filters (required and utilized in all classrooms and common areas that are

frequently used by students and staff)

• Social distancing

• Frequent cleaning and sanitizing

• Shoe/Foot sanitization mats (located at all entrances)

• Hand sanitization machines (located throughout the campuses)

• Desk shields (used during lunch periods and in classrooms)

v Implements precautions on our buses and other district-owned vehicles including

• Requiring riders to pass wellness and temperature checks prior to boarding

• Insuring proper ventilation

• Utilizing seating charts

• Thoroughly cleaning and sanitizing following each trip

Grape Creek ISD is in the process of setting up the following additional services:

A partnership with Shannon Virtual Health to provide virtual health services for GCISD students (more details to come)

Rapid COVID testing available to all staff upon request (more details to come)

Rapid COVID testing available to students participating in the Shannon Virtual Health Program (more details to come)

As always, please consult your Grape Creek ISD website for the most accurate and up-to-date information regarding the COVID pandemic and other school-related matters.