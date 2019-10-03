Grape Creek ISD receives generous grant

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Grape Creek ISD was awarded a $10,000 grant by the Grow Rural Education Program sponsored by the Bayer Fund. A check was presented by Jearl Holland, representative of Bayer Crop Science and local farmer Scott Smetana.

“When we got the word that we were nominated, we had the hopes and then went through the process.” Superintendent Angie Smetana said.

The Grow Rural Education program, sponsored by the Bayer Fund, allows farmers in rural areas to nominate their local public school to receive a grant towards the STEM programs.

“They told us how intensive the competition was and we had our fingers crossed the whole time.”

STEM programs have allowed students to learn more in science, technology, engineering and math.

“When we found out that we received the ten thousand dollar award, we were just beyond ecstatic.”

Grape Creek ISD has plans to introduce Smart Board technology in the intermediate-level elementary classrooms with the funds from Grow Rural Education.