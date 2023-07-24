SAN ANGELO, Texas — Grape Creek High School has hired Morgan Fowler as the new Head Coach for the Eagles softball team ahead of this 2023 season.

Fowler graduated from Grape Creek High School in 2019 and was a standout player on the softball fields. During her time with the Eagles, she stacked the accolades and even was awarded offensive MVP in District 4-3A in her senior year.

The new coach is extremely thankful for the opportunity and ready to get to work with her new group.

“I am beyond excited to return back to the school that I grew up at. I went to kindergarten through my senior year here. I love the atmosphere and the positive vibe that comes with it. So I’m really excited, I’m blessed. I’m honored and it’s going to be a leap of faith, but I’m ready for it. I’m coming in with an open mind.”