(KLST/KSAN)– Sandra Dominguez is not only the School Counselor for Grape Creek Elementary, but also teaches character education. Those who work with her say she is empathetic, genuine and dedicated.

“She always has a smile on her face and she helps us create a positive environment for our students,” Selena Rivera, a 5th grade science teacher, said.

Dominguez is always ready to give anyone a helping hand.

“I knew that Ms. Dominguez was very respected and loved on our campus,” Katherine Pearce, Grape Creek Elementary Principal, said. “I’ve been here a long time and I’ve worked with her, she just have a naturally calming effect to be around and she gives 100 percent of herself, and not just to the students, to the staff.”

She also lets her students know she is someone they can confide in.

“She really creates a positive environment for our school and that’s something very important in school because for some students this is their safe place,” Rivera said.

Principal Pearce said she appreciates all of the hard work and dedication Dominguez has shown on a daily basis.

“She is always here with me, whether it’s leaving at 4:00 p.m. or 7:00 p.m. she is dependable and just a great problem solver and so she’s a great asset to have,” Pearce said.

Students and staff cut out hearts with words of kindness and hung them throughout the halls of Grape Creek Elementary to show their appreciation for Dominguez.

“I think I’ve cried several times throughout the week as they add things just from the teachers to the students, just hearing the kind words really helps me make it through the day and help me know that I’m truly making a difference and they are hearing things that we are teaching in character ed and they are learning to apply it,” Dominguez said.