FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – Fort Hood’s Habitat for Humanity will use a $350,000 Housing Preservation Grant to repair approximately 20 homes in nearby rural areas.

The homes will be throughout Bell, Coryell, Falls, Milam and Lampasas Counties, according to a statement. Rural Development will partner with the Texas Veterans Commission, the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity.

This comes as the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced a $15 million investment on Friday, which will expand access to housing and water infrastructure for underserved people who live and work in rural communities in Texas. USDA is investing in 15 projects which will create economic opportunities and improve the lives of hundreds of thousands of people across the state.

The investments are part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to ensure people living in rural America have equitable access to the infrastructure and economic opportunities they deserve.