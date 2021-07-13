Grant gives $1.2 million to local non-profits

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST / KSAN) – Seven area non-profits in San Angelo were given grants to help improve their missions in the community.



Over $1.2 million was split between those seven organizations this year bringing the total amount awarded over the past 25 years to near 60 million. That’s beyond its original goal of 44 million.

The total number of grants now stands at 805 for over 200 organizations.



Organizations applying must submit the application that’s then reviewed by a committee of eleven members. They then make decisions on where the money goes. That allocation is based on certain criteria such as the need for the project, the quality of the project, and how many people it will affect. This year, the grant budget was split between seven community non-profits.

Concho Valley Biblical Counseling Center is one organization that received a grant. Johnna Sandor, Director of Administration at the organization says, “There are two different applications for the grant. One is for a grant under $25,000 and one is for a grant over. So ours was under 25.”



She continued, “There’s some information that they want to know about us and, and when we started and what our mission statement is and things like that and who we are what we’re all about, and some of our accomplishments and then they want to know how much do you want and what’s going to be for and why do you need it, how would it, you know better, further your organization’s goals.”

San Angelo Health Foundation just reached close to 60 million dollars in grant-giving. Fort Concho is another organization that was awarded a grant which will help them replace a historic building that’s been missing from the fort for nearly one thousand years.

