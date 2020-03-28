Governor Abbott waives certain licensing regulations for pharmacists, technicians

Closings
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a press conference as he announced the signing of a state disaster declaration to maximize resources for the state to tackle novel coronavirus cases on March 13, 2020. (Nexstar Photo/Richie Bowes)

AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott has waived certain licensing renewal regulations for Texas pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, and pharmacy technician trainees. 

With these waivers, the Governor is temporarily extending expiration dates for licenses and temporarily suspending continuing education requirements for pharmacists.  

“As our state responds to COVID-19, it is important that Texans continue to have access to the services they depend on to meet their daily needs,” said Governor Abbott. “With these waivers, pharmacists and pharmacy technicians can continue to meet the needs of their fellow Texans without potential delays caused by an expired license.”

