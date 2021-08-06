Governor Abbott, Lt. Governor Patrick, Speaker Phelan, Senate Finance, House Appropriations Committee Chairs announce additional month of funding for Texas Legislature

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker Dade Phelan, Senate Finance Committee Chair Jane Nelson, and House Appropriations Chair Dr. Greg Bonnen today announced an additional month of funding for the Texas Legislature ahead of the upcoming special session beginning on August 7. The current budget funds the Legislature through August 31, 2021.

“Texans should not have to pay for Legislators who quit their jobs and leave unfinished business,” said Governor Abbott. “Today, funding is being temporarily restored for Legislative staff that will be necessary to pass critical legislation on the call, including COVID-19 funding for healthcare, strategies for public school education during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing property tax relief, funding our retired teachers, protecting our foster children, and securing the border.”

“As Lt. Governor of Texas and Joint-Chair of the Legislative Budget Board, I was never going to let the irresponsible runaway Democrats take paychecks and benefits away from our capitol staff who work hard every day for the people of Texas,” said Lieutenant Governor Patrick.

“As a former legislative staff member, I know firsthand the dedication of those who work for elected officials and our legislative agencies,” said Speaker Phelan. “Chairman Greg Bonnen and I worked with Lt. Gov. Patrick, Chair Nelson, and the Texas House and Senate to extend funding for salaries and benefits for those individuals who devote significant time and energy in service of our great state. Every constituent in Texas deserves leaders who will fight for them in Austin and the Texas House will deliver real results for the people of Texas during the second special session.”

“We care deeply about our staff, and this action will prevent any interruptions of their salaries or benefits during our deliberations,” said Senator Nelson, Chair of the Senate Finance Committee. “This is a temporary extension – which can be made permanent if legislators will show up to work in the special session.”

“The Texas House of Representatives, Speaker Phelan, and I care deeply for our legislative staffers who serve the State of Texas,” said Dr. Bonnen, Chair of the House Appropriations Committee. “With the help of Lieutenant Governor Patrick, Chair Nelson, and our colleagues in the Senate, we identified a solution to address the needs of our staff who support us and our constituents year round. However, commonsense Texans know that long-term fixes require that our absent colleagues get back to work so we can pass Article X of the budget to fully fund our staff and other legislative agencies.”