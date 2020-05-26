Governor Abbott expands additional services and activities that can re-open under Phase II

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers remarks during a press conference on April 21, 2020, updating the public on the state’s response to COVID-19. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

Austin, Texas– Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that more services and activities can open under Phase II of the state’s plan to safely and strategically open.

In the announcement Tuesday, water parks, recreational sport programs for adults, driver education programs, and food-court dining areas within shopping malls can begin operations with limited capacity or regulations to protect the health and safety of Texans.

On Friday, May 29, water parks can open, but must limit their occupancy to 25% of the normal operating occupancy. For water parks with video arcades, the video arcades must remain closed.

On Sunday, May 31, recreational sports programs for adults can resume, but games and competitions must wait until June 15th to resume.

Diver education programs and food-court dining areas within shopping malls may resume operations immediately.

Food-courts are encouraged to have a designated individual or two, who are responsible for ensuring health and safety practices are followed. The safety practices include: limiting tables to six individuals; maintaining a six-feet distance between individuals sitting at different tables; cleaning and disinfecting tables between uses; and ensuring no condiments or other items are left on tables between customer uses.

Minimum standard health protocols outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) are recommended and located on the Open Texas webpage.