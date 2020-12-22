Gov. Greg Abbott moves closer to transferring control of Austin Police Department to Texas DPS

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott has pitched the idea before – a state takeover of the Austin Police Department.

But now, Gov. Abbott says there’s a draft of a law to do it ready for lawmakers to consider come January.

On Monday, he tweeted: “Just in time for Christmas: The Legislative Council has sent draft language for a proposed law that would transfer control of the Austin Police Department to the Texas Department of Public Safety. One way or another we will pass a law to keep Austin safe.”

So far, we haven’t identified any state lawmakers planning to file such a bill. Several state representatives and senators declined to comment on the effort, including those who represent the Austin area and those on the Senate Committee on Criminal Justice.

The Austin Police Department did not make Chief Brian Manley available for comment on Monday.

The tweet from Gov. Abbott was not a surprise. Just days earlier, he had promised to pass the legislation in the upcoming session.

“The state will fix this,” Abbott wrote on Twitter. “Texas will pass a law this session supporting law enforcement and defunding cities that defund the police.”

Back in September, Abbott expressed his displeasure with Austin City Council’s decision to cut $20 million from APD’s budget, in addition to transitioning $130 million out over a year. The council’s decision came after harsh criticism of the way APD handled protesters over the summer.

The move was condemned by Abbott, who called it “disrespect for law enforcement” that would invite chaos and endanger the public.

Abbott received a legislation proposal in September that would allow cities with over 1 million residents and fewer than two police officers per 1,000 to have its police force consolidated with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

This would include Austin, which was pointed to as a reason for the legislation’s creation.

The potential transfer of power comes as APD reports a rise in several violent crimes in the city this year. The department says the murder rate increased by 55% over 2019.

However, the department’s latest monthly report say all crimes against people are down 1 percent compared with this point last year.