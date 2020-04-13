Gov. Abbott to announce statewide small business initiative Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott will announce a new small business initiative for Texas from the State Capitol at 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Scheduled to join Gov. Abbott for the announcement via Zoom video conference are Janie Barrera, president and CEO of LiftFund, and John Waldron, COO of Goldman Sachs.

Businesses in Texas and around the country have been hit incredibly hard by COVID-19, and the stay-at-home and social distancing restrictions that followed. This press conference comes ahead of the White House’s expected announcement about what the Trump Administration is going to do to slowly reopen the economy.

On Friday, Governor Abbott hinted at issuing a new executive order this week to slowly start reopening businesses across the state.

“We will focus on restoring lives while protecting livelihoods. We can and we must do this, we can do both. Expand and restore the livelihoods that Texans want to have by helping them return to work,” Abbott said Friday. “One thing about Texans is they so much enjoy working and I know they want to get back into the workforce. But we have to articulate also the strategies about ways we can do this safely.”

