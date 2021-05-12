Gov. Abbott signs bill making alcohol to-go permanent in Texas

In this Feb. 28, 2020 photo released by Jaime Windon, bottles of alcohol, including Lyon rum, are displayed. (Jaime Windon via AP)

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott signed a billed Wednesday morning making alcohol to-go a permanent fixture in Texas.

This was initially permitted at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic last year as a way for local restaurants and the food industry to make money when shutdown orders were enacted. Texas became the 10th state in the country to sign such a bill into law.

Today is a great day for Texas restaurants as well as for their customers. Gov. Abbott

Alcohol to-go is now LAW in Texas!



Thank you to my partners in the legislature for getting this to my desk.#txlege pic.twitter.com/iPDrbjGwF1 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 12, 2021

Kristi Brown, the Distilled Spirits Council of the United State Senior Director of State Government Relations said the feature was a “much-needed lifeline” for the food industry and prevented closure of many restaurants and bas.

The DSCUS released a poll saying that 65% of Texas supported the bill.

The bill passed the Texas House by a 144-1 vote with the one “nay” being Rep. Matt Shaheen, a Republican from Plano. The Senate then passed it by a 30-1 vote.