Gov. Abbott signs bill allowing school districts to offer virtual learning

AUSTIN (ValleyCentral) — On Thursday evening, Gov. Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 15, allowing school districts to offer virtual learning.

The bill, which gives funding to Texas school districts for virtual learning until September 2023, goes into effect immediately, according to the Texas Legislature website.

Some school districts in the Rio Grande Valley area such as Weslaco ISD and Mercedes ISD have already implemented a virtual academy.

The bill requires that a maximum of 10% of students can be enrolled online, . School districts can move virtual students back on campus if they do not meet certain grade requirements.