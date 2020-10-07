Gov. Abbott releases new checklist for bars and similar establishments to operate with in-person service

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, wears a state-emblazoned face mask after delivering remarks at a press conference on Sept. 17, 2020, during which he announced expanded reopenings for most businesses across Texas. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Effective October 14, 2020, the County Judge of each county may choose to opt in with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) to allow bars or similar establishments to operate with in-person service.

Bars or similar establishments located in counties that have opted in may operate for in-person service up to 50% of the total listed occupancy inside the bar or similar establishment, but all customers must be seated while eating or drinking at the bar or similar establishment.

There is no occupancy limit outdoors at a bar or similar establishment. Bar or similar establishment employees are not counted toward the occupancy limitation. For these purposes, bars or similar establishments are establishments with a permit from TABC that are not otherwise considered restaurants.

All employees and customers must wear a face covering (over the nose and mouth) wherever it is not feasible to maintain 6 feet of social distancing from another individual not in the same household, except when seated at the bar or similar establishment to eat or drink.

Here is the link to the Texas Governor’s new checklist.

Courtesy of The Office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott.