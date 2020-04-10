Gov. Abbott gives update on state’s coronavirus efforts, wants to get Texans back to work

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — In his third press briefing of the week, Gov. Greg Abbott updated Texans on how state leaders are responding to the COVID-19 outbreak and said he wants to try getting Texans back to work as soon as possible..

Abbott was joined by his steadfast trio: Chief Nim Kidd, who heads the Texas Division of Emergency Management; Dr. John Hellerstedt, Commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services; and Dr. John Zerwas, the former lawmaker, now a University of Texas administrator and who serves on Abbott’s supply chain strike force.

During the press conference, Abbott praised the hard work and dedication of Texas’ frontline healthcare workers doing what they can everyday against the coronavirus. He said in an effort to honor their tireless work he will be lighting the governor’s mansion blue Saturday night.

“We want to express our deepest gratitude for every person in the healthcare area for everything they are doing,” said Abbott.

Additionally, Abbott announced that next week he will unveil a new executive order aimed at reopening Texas businesses.

“We will focus on restoring lives while protecting livelihoods. We can and we must do this, we can do both. Expand and restore the livelihoods that Texans want to have by helping them return to work,” Abbott said. “One things about Texans is they so much enjoy working and I know they want to get back into the work force. But we have to articulate also the strategies about ways we can do this safely.”

Abbott also focused on the importance of revitalizing both the energy sector and the agricultural industry in Texas. The governor said he has been in contact with officials in the White House about the specific challenges Texas faces in protecting these two industries that make up such a large portion of the Texas workforce.

“Knowing that even though our farmers and ranchers too are suffering right now, the response by the president will provide some level of relief,” Abbott said of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue’s efforts to protect Texas farmers.

Texas surpassed the 100,000 mark for tests administered, which have yielded more than 10,000 confirmed cases in 170 of the state’s 254 counties. Roughly 10% of Texas coronavirus patients have recovered, the state’s health department reported Thursday. Abbott said Texas has the second-most number of recoveries nationwide.

The Governor will deliver his update a day after expanding telehealth options for Texans and their doctors. He also announced the adoption of an emergency rule by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission that temporarily allows more nurse aides to serve in long-term care facilities in the state without having to complete a full certification program in their first four months of employment. He also announced this week that the federal food stamp program will send $168 million in emergency benefits to Texans.

On Wednesday, Abbott suspended certain statutes to allow notarizing through videoconference and his office shared he made a one-time waiver of a federal match program for victim services grant recipients.

Abbott has said that he makes his decisions using doctors and data, in consultation with Dr. Hellerstedt and Drs. Birx and Fauci of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, and following guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended. While his executive orders largely mirror CDC guidelines for social distancing, he did not directly answer whether he himself would don a face covering as the agency has temporarily suggested for Americans nationwide, when asked Thursday morning.

During that interview, Abbott said the Texas Workforce Commission was “catching up” to the mountain of unemployment claims that have piled up statewide. The agency announced it would extend its call center hours to seven days per week. TWC received 1.7 million calls on March 26 alone.

Abbott said Thursday evening the benchmarks for “re-opening” the economy revolve around when the state hits the peak number of cases and deaths and begins to decline.

“What we anticipate is later on this month, maybe the next 10 days or so, we will have peaked and will be going on the downslope,” Abbott said in a Thursday evening television interview.

At his last press briefing on Wednesday, Abbott championed more of the public/private partnerships that have formed to deliver personal protective equipment and other supplies to frontline responders.

Dr. Zerwas said one data-point state leaders are closely watching is the rate at which coronavirus cases are doubling.

“In mid-March, about the time that the Governor was executing his orders, that was three days. And today in mid-April, it’s about six days. And so you’ve seen that number increased two-fold,” Dr. Zerwas said.

Dr. Hellerstedt said Wednesday that while he was encouraged by the numbers, he was not raedy to predict when Texas would hit its peak and begin to normalize.

“As time goes on and we see the trends, and we’re confident in the trends, that’s going to be the point in time when we can contemplate changes in policy that might might enable some of the activity that everybody wants to resume to occur,” Hellerstedt said.