Gov. Abbott lifts air travel restrictions from areas where COVID-19 flourished

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott has terminated air travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, he announced Thursday.
The new order immediately removes restrictions in a previous executive order that mandated temporary quarantines for air travelers arriving from the following areas:
- California
- Connecticut
- New York
- New Jersey
- Washington
- Atlanta, Georgia
- Chicago
- Detroit
- Miami
The previous order on air travel restrictions had been in place since April 27 and said travelers from those areas had to self-quarantine for two weeks after they arrived in Austin.
The entire executive order is on the Open Texas website.