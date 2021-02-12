Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration as wintry weather keeps affecting Texas

Branches breaking and leaning with the ice in Cedar Park Feb. 11, 2021 (Courtesy Cindy Merryman)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration Friday afternoon ahead of more winter storms expected to hit areas of the state in the next few days, according to an announcement from his office.

The announcement read that Abbott is continuing to deploy state resources to help local officials in their response efforts. He ordered the Texas State Operations Center to expand its daily operations to 24 hours a day through the end of next week.

“Texas should heed the guidance of their local leaders and stay alert to changing weather conditions in their area,” Abbott said in the press release. “These resources will help us respond to this severe winter weather and keep our communities safe. The State of Texas remains in close contact with officials on the ground and will provide any additional resources and support that are needed.”

The Texas Division of Emergency Management also deployed these state resources to help response operations across the state:

  • Texas Department of Transportation: Roadway preparation equipment and response crews as well as road-condition monitoring
  • Texas Highway Patrol, Texas Department of Public Safety: Courtesy patrols to assist stranded motorists along major travel corridors
  • Texas Military Department: Equipment and personnel to support Amarillo, Wichita Falls, Abilene, Fort Worth and Waco to assist in stranded motorist operations
  • Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Four-wheel drive vehicles and personnel to assist with stranded motorists along major travel corridors
  • Texas A&M Forest Service: Motor graders and personnel to assist with snow/ice clearance and saw crews to assist with removal of downed trees
  • Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, Texas Task Force 1: Search and rescue equipment and teams
  • Public Utility Commission of Texas: Monitoring and reporting of power outages and monitoring of any issues impacting the power generation capability in the state
  • Texas Animal Health Commission: Response equipment and personnel to address livestock concerns due to frigid temperatures

This stretch of wintry weather is expected to last in Texas for at least the next few days, with snow predicted to fall across the KXAN viewing area starting Sunday.

Read the full disaster declaration online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

