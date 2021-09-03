Gov. Abbott announces deployment of Additional Emergency Response Resources, Personnel to support Hurricane Ida Recovery Efforts in Louisiana

AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the State of Texas has deployed additional personnel and resources to support Hurricane Ida response and recovery efforts at the request of the State of Louisiana through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), according to a release from Governor Abbott’s office on Friday.

This follows announcements from Governor Abbott earlier this week that the State of Texas would continue to review any additional EMAC requests from the State of Louisiana to provide additional response and recovery assets that may be needed.

Additional resources include: Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Sign and Signal Crews with 40 personnel, 10 Signal Trucks, 10 Sign Trucks, and up to 20 Crew Pickup Trucks. The State of Texas has also deployed two trained 9-1-1 telecommunicators through the North Central Texas Emergency Communications District.

“Texas remains steadfast in our commitment to answer calls for additional support on the ground in Louisiana,” said Governor Abbott. “Texans understand firsthand the sizeable amount of work that comes with hurricane recovery efforts, and we are happy to step up to help our neighbors during their time of need.”

The State of Texas has already deployed the following resources: 1 CH 47 (Chinook) Helicopter, 14 crew members, 30 Type 1 Fire Engines, and 132 firefighters through the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS), and Texas A&M Task Force One. The Texas Military Department and Texas Division of Emergency Management have also deployed 116 Guardsmen including a Battalion Tactical Command, 1 Headquarters Company, 4 Ground Transportation Platoons, 1 General Support Platoon, and 1 Engineering Platoon along with 25 high-water vehicles, 7 Humvees, 1 Fuel Truck, 1 Wrecker, 2 Track Loaders, and 5 fire suppression water tenders with 20 firefighters through the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) administered by the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Governor Abbott issued a proclamation earlier this week recognizing September 2021 as Preparedness Month in Texas. Texans are encouraged to remain mindful of both natural and manmade disasters, especially as we are at the height of the 2021 Hurricane Season.

Texans can visit txready.org for safety tips and resources.

Courtesy: Office of Governor Greg Abbott