SAN ANGELO, Texas — The holiday season is officially underway at Goodfellow Air Force Base with their annual Christmas Tree Lighting.

Families from across San Angelo joined in on the holiday fun with Santa dropping in for a visit on a big firetruck. Organizers announced the Christmas card design winner and the best-decorated golf cart winner.

GFAB Marketing Director, Jodie Galloway said, “We’re really excited because we have a lot of students and a military family here that may not be able to go home for the holidays and so this is a way to welcome in the season and come together as a base community to celebrate the holiday season.”