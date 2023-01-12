SAN ANGELO, Texas, — Ajola was a retired military working dog who recently passed away from chronic illness. She spent her last few nights next to her loving family and partner Senior Airman Jordan Arredondo – Here is their story.

Jordan and Ajola on shift taking a selfie.

Before being paired with SrA Arredondo, Ajola served with the 316th Security Forces Squadron as a military working dog for five years and was deployed twice to the Middle East

The two first met in the dog kennels at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland after SrA completed handler training at Andrews in March 2021.

When he went inside the dog kennels he heard a raspy bark amidst all the chaos and followed it to Ajolas’s kennel. From that day forward began an unbreakable bond between them and Ajola had found her family.

Over the course of 50 ten-hour training days, they built a relationship unlike any other.

Together, Arredondo and Ajola secured areas and protected visitors and employees of the presidential party. In addition to two presidential missions, they conducted over 350 escort missions.

Ajola retired in December 2021 and was immediately adopted by SrA Arredondo and his wife.

Jordan, Shawn and Ajola pose for a picture.

After moving to San Angelo in March, Arredondo joined the 17th Security Forces Squadron, and Ajola continued her retirement in West Texas.

“She looked at him like he made the universe,” said Shawn. “I always told everyone she loves her daddy and her Kong; those are the only two things she needs in the world.”

It was still apparent that they had a strong bond, even though they weren’t able to serve together anymore to everyone around them.

“Every single day, whether I went to work or the grocery store, when I came home she would sprint out the front door and jump up to me and press her head against me like it was the first we ever met,” said Arredondo. “She just showed me, unconditional love, all the time.”

Ajola passed from chronic illness on January 7, 2023, but spent her last few days right next to her parents.

Jordan and Ajola spending their last few moments together.

“Ajola’s sacrifice and service to the country will forever be immortalized in the hearts and minds of Arredondo and Shawn, as well as everyone who had the honor of serving with her,” said Goodfellow Airforce Base

