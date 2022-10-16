SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Saturday, October 15, 2022 children of military families were invited onto the base for an experience they won’t soon forget!

The event was designed to introduce military children to deployment operations that their parents may experience. This annual event first started in 2010 however the last event was in 2019 making this the first time in almost 3 years that the event has been held.

JrROTC from Central and Lake View high schools were also out on base helping out with the event. Participants were able to experience training that included how to properly wear a gas mask, learning about weapons from the 17 SFS, how to treat and address different types of wounds, and various fighting techniques being among only a few of the unique experiences.