Goodfellow Air Force Base’s renovated Shopping Center is open for business

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Just in time for the weekend, the renovated Goodfellow Shopping Center is open for business.

This week, the new 17th Training Wing Commander joined San Angelo Civic Leaders for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The more than nine million dollar, 36-thousand square foot shopping center has an expanded food court, and three quick-serve restaurants, including a new Dunkin’ Donuts.

“100 Percent of the earnings come back into the military community, so it does matter where you shop, and we’re gonna go wherever the service member goes” Chief Master Sergeant Kevin Osby, Senior Listed Advisor Army and Air Force Exchange Service, said. “Like I said, we want to solidify that relationship between especially trainee student’s because they’re new to the military. So knowing that they have the exchange and that they’ll have these right by their side wherever they go, whether it’s deployed or home-stationed, they just know that they have a taste of home wherever they go.”

The Goodfellow exchange was originally built as an aircraft hangar in 1942, and this is the first renovation in 20 years.