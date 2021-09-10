Goodfellow Air Force Base renames event center after Colonel Powell

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Goodfellow Air Force base hosted a ceremony Friday morning honoring Colonel Charles E. Powell by renaming the 723 event center after him.

Colonel Powell served 34 years in the Air Force as a rescue pilot, fighting in the Vietnam war as well as serving as a commander for the training wing on Goodfellow from 1980 to 1984. After serving his country, he and his wife established themselves by getting involved in the San Angelo community.

“Were so thankful, its incredibly special that they were able to get this done to honor my grandparents, they loved this base and our community and we just couldn’t be happier,” says Caitlin Cannady, Powell’s granddaughter.

Colonel Powell sat on several academy boards, local and state government commissions, and advocated for youth and service members. His wife founded the initiative Santa’s Market and served the 11th Congressional District.