SAN ANGELO, Texas (ConchoValleyHomepage) — Goodfellow Air Force Base has officially opened the application period for its Honorary Commander Program (HCCP).

According to the base’s website, “The Honorary Commander Program enables members of the community to understand the importance of Goodfellow Air Force Base, the United States Air Force, Department of Defense and their military mission. It also enables military commanders and their units to learn more about the community in which they live.”

The program is designed to allow participants to have “frequent opportunities to visit the 17th Training Wing and learn about the mission, to participate in base functions and to express” their “views on issues of mutual concern.” In doing so, Goodfellow Air Force Base hopes to foster and promote a strong relationship between it and HCCP participants while also educating them about the mission of the base, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Department of Defense.

Applications will be excepted until Friday, Aug. 18. Those looking to learn more about the program, see if they are eligible or apply may visit Goodfellow Air Force Base’s Honorary Commander Handbook webpage.