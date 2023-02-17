SAN ANGELO, Texas — In the conclusion of our look at Goodfellow Air Force base’s Louis F. Garland Fire Academy, students near the end of their training as they go into block 4: Hazmat.

Block 4: Hazmat

In Hazmat, students go through six days of in-class intense studies to prepare for the seventh days practical. In the practical, students are given a scenario of a chemical spill in which they need to divert the spill away from a vital drainage grate to stop it from contaminating the local water supply.

Students must work as a unit to convey all information to the Incident Commander (I.C.) whose oversees the operation.

Students divert the liquid using techniques they learned in class and contain the chemical spill into one concentrated area for treatment. At the end of this, they practiced de-contaminating (de-com) their fellow firefighter by washing and scrubbing the material off the firefighter, and disposing of gear properly.

Block 5:

In the final block of the Firefighter Apprentice course titled Airport Rescue Firefighter, students learn how to cut open aircraft, and put out both interior and exterior fires. Students get practice inside aircraft and using the turrets on some of the Academy’s 40 trucks valued at over 19.5 million dollars. When inside the aircraft, students express that they can feel exceptionally hot when trying to subdue the blaze due to the close quarters.

Graduation:

After completing all 68 days of the Fire Academy course, it is finally time for graduation. One of the highlights of graduation is being able to walk on the fire academy seal that lives in the high bay. Students express graditude and smile ear-to-ear when walking across that emblem because all of the early mornings on the pad, long days in the classroom, and tiring nights of studying have finally paid off. They can then say they are officially United States Military Firefighters.