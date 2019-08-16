Goodfellow Air Force Base annual back to school event

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Goodfellow Air Force Base held their annual back to school event for the military families to help them adjust to the San Angelo area.

Goodfellows’ School Liaison, Theresa Goodwin said, ” This is an exciting event, this is one of the biggest events that I do all year long. It’s very rewarding, to be able to make sure that our military families have the support that they need when they come to Goodfellow. They know that they have the support that their kids are able to get youth sponsors. That they are able to get plugged into the community right away because we have that on base and off base agencies that are here to support them for that.”

The support from the community had helped build the success of the event. “It’s incredible, the support we get from the community as well. So we are really appreciative and we really want to thank the community.”