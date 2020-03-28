Goodfellow AFB to increase limitations on base access

Beginning Friday, March 27 at 8 PM Goodfellow Air Force Base will increase to Tier 2 base access.

Under Tier 2 base access the following apply:

The North Gate will be closed until further notice, effective March 27 at 8 p.m.

Mission essential personnel, who are integral to mission continuation, and on-base residents and their dependents will be granted access to the installation through the south gate.

Mission essential services such as AAFES, Commissary, and Dining Facility Employees will use their common access cards or defense biometric identification cards to access entry through the south gate.

Active duty and their dependents are authorized temporary access to the AAFES and Commissary facilities to purchase necessities.

Visitor passes will only be granted for official business and require group commander approval.

All Veterans Identification Card (VIC) holders and military retirees are temporarily restricted from base access unless for official business.

All mission essential contractor personnel must enter through the commercial vehicle inspection area.

“We understand moving to Tier 2 for the base changes how we operate. These important measures are being taken to ensure we are safeguarding the health and safety of our Airmen, their families and the community from the continuing spread of COVID-19.

We appreciate your flexibility during this time and understand these decisions affect you directly. The health and safety of our Airmen, their families and community are at the forefront of every decision we are making,” said Colonel Andres Nazario, 17th Training Wing commander.