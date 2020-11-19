Goodfellow AFB: The base has received a bomb threat, first responders are on scene

The following statement was issued at 10:15 a.m. on November 19, 2020 by Goodfellow Air Force Base. Our news team will continue to monitor the situation and update this article as more information is released.

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – A bomb threat was received by Goodfellow AFB, 19 Nov., at approximately 9 a.m. First responders are on scene, the area has been evacuated and a 500ft cordon established.

Both gates are operating under normal hours.

Goodfellow’s priority is the safety and security of its personnel and their families. Further information will be provided as it becomes available.

Update: Goodfellow Air Force Base has been given an all clear. The immediate threat has passed.