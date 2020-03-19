Goodfellow AFB COVID-19 update

Goodfellow Air Force Base has released a press update on current COVID-19 protective measures being taken at the base.

There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Goodfellow. Still, officials are asking that personnel continue to take precautions.

Goodfellow is asking that all personnel to continue strict hygiene and to cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.

Starting now, the local area for leave and pass is the 50-mile radius around Goodfellow AFB, Texas, until further notice. This policy will be continually evaluated.

The base has issued a HPCONB and says that, “HPCONB measures are mandatory for service members and are highly encouraged for DoD civilian and contractor employees, and family members.

These measures are required to ensure the continued health and safety for our Goodfellow Air Force Base service members, civilians and families. More information is available in DOD Instruction 6200.03, Public Health Emergency Management.”

If you are feeling unwell or believe that you have been exposed, officials recommend the following:

“If you or a family member believe you might be infected with COVID-19, use one of the following options BEFORE going to the Goodfellow Clinic: the appointment line at (325) 654-3149; the TRICARE Nurse Advice Hotline, available 24/7, at 1-800-874-2273, option 1; or use the TRICARE Online (TOL) Secure Messaging.

ONLY go to the hospital or ER if you meet the following criteria: You have come in contact with someone who is infected or suspected of being infected, or you have recently traveled to China, Korea, Italy or Kuwait AND you have a fever of 100.4 or higher AND you are showing symptoms of a lower respiratory disease.”

For more updates follow Goodfellow Air Force Base (@17thTrainingWing) on Facebook for updates via social media.

You can also find current information on the website as well as the AF Connect app. Once you download the app, add “17th Training Wing” to your Favorites and click on the “COVID-19” section in the top left.