Goodell: NFL has “moved on” from Kaepernick

(WIVB) — It looks like former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has nowhere to go after the league commissioner revealed the NFL has “moved on” from him.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell made the remark while addressing the latest New England Patriots scandal — the recording of the Cincinnati Bengals’ sideline during Sunday’s game.

MORE | Spy Harder: Patriots caught videotaping in Spygate sequel

“It was a unique opportunity — an incredible opportunity, and he chose not to take it. I understand that. And we’ve moved on here,” Goodell said.

MORE | NFL and Kaepernick still at odds on failed workout

