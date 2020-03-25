Good News: Sterling County Nursing Home residents have some fun despite current hardships

STERLING COUNTY, Texas – The Sterling County Nursing Home staff and residents had some fun despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Staff members are seen helping their residents take part in a “dance party parade” through their facility.

Many nursing homes and assisted living facilities are on lock down and no visitors are being permitted into the buildings.

“It’s hard for our resident being away from their families and friends. And that’s the story is a public isn’t seeing. We have practice social distancing which is very hard in a small nursing home. Activities inside are limited because we have to keep them 6 feet apart,” Kelli Steele, Assistant Director of Nursing, said.

However this parade afforded them an opportunity to have fun.

The residents’ signs include captions like, “On lock down for cheating at dominoes,” “On lock down for winning bingo to many times,” and “On lock down for flirting.”

*Video courtesy of the Sterling County Nursing Home.