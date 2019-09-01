GoFundMe account has been created for the 17 month-old victim in the Odessa mass shooting

UMC Lubbock, courtesy KLBK

Odessa, TX — A gofundme account has been created for the 17 month-old victim of the Odessa mass shooting that was carried out on Saturday, August 31, 2019.

In the fundraiser’s description, Haylee Wilkerson, who created the fund, said, ” Please help me by raising money for this sweet sweet baby girl who is so little and doesn’t realize what is happening.”

UMC in Lubbock said Saturday night that the 17-month old is in satisfactory condition.

The gofundme page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/17-month-old-that-was-shot?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet

