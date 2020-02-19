Girlfriend of Carlsbad man charged with murder arrested for hindering apprehension

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Cheyenne Taylor Bragdon has been booked into the Tom Green County Jail on the charge of hindering apprehension or protection of a known felon. In police records, Bragdon is listed as the girlfriend of Justin Ray Ramirez who is charged with the murder of a Carlsbad man.





On Saturday, February 15, 2020, the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call from 11000 block of Marshall St. in Carlsbad. When deputies arrived, they said they found a white male in his mid-20s dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Ramirez had reportedly left the scene and was no longer in the immediate area.

According to the TGSO, Justin Ray Ramirez was first identified as a person of interest in the investigation and later became a suspect. Deputies attained an arrest warrant charging Ramirez for murder.

At approximately 4:00 p.m. on the same day, Ramirez was seen driving a white 2012 Chevy Malibu, traveling through Erath County. Law Enforcement Officers in Erath County stopped Ramirez then, arrested him for the outstanding murder warrant. According to authorities, Bragdon was with Ramirez in the vehicle.

According to the warrant, Bragdon hindered “the arrest, prosecution, conviction and punishment of another, namely, Justin Ramirez .”

In the warrant, the affiant, or law enforcement officer who filed the report, said that Bragdon told him that on February 15, 2020, she was driving to work and was not with Ramirez when the alleged shooting happened. She said Ramirez called her on the same date and said, “I’m about to go to prison for the rest of my life.” She then said she drove to Ramirez’s house, where she also lived, loaded some of their property into the car, then got into the passenger’s seat so Ramirez could drive.

Bragdon stated that Ramirez then told her he “had killed (the victim).” She said she was forced to go with Ramirez and stayed with him because she “did not want to be a single mother.” She told authorities that Ramirez told her he sold the gun he used in the shooting to a person at the gas pumps at the South Bryant Walmart. However, authorities spoke to the person who allegedly bought the gun and that person denied buying the gun from Ramirez.

According to the records, Texas Rangers spoke with Bragdon’s mother who said that Bragdon called her at 9:36 a.m. and told her that “Justin shot (the victim) in the head.” Bragdon then stopped by her mother’s home and said she was “on the run” and that she bought a “burner” phone from Walmart. She then told her mother she was in love with Ramirez and they were going to Dallas then maybe going to Canada.

Records state that a Sergeant with the TGSO reviewed the surveillance footage from Walmart on South Bryant and he saw the white Chevy Malibu pull up to the gas pumps. Bragdon then got out of the driver’s side went to the passenger’s side and was handed something by the passenger who remained in the car. Bragdon was seen going into the store twice and “did not appear to be in any duress.” The Sergeant said he did not see any other vehicle or person approach the white Chevy Malibu at any time.

Bragdon is being held on a $75,000 bond. Ramirez is being held on a $500,000 bond.