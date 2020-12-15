Gift Guide: Lavish, environmentally friendly, and quirky gift ideas sure to please

Need some ideas for a unique gift for your loved one? Here are few that run the gamut but are sure to bring a smile to their face.

ROSE BOX NYC

Courtesy of Rose Box NYC

Rose Box NYC is a company based in New York and has a plethora of gift options that are also customizable. Rose Box NYC specializes in creating long-lasting arrangements with their specially preserved fresh roses. These roses last for an entire year with no watering required.

The two women behind Rose Box NYC say they grew tired of watching beautiful floral gifts begin to wilt after only a few days. This lead them to create their own business and elevate the floral industry.

“Our roses are hand selected from a beautiful rose farm in Ecuador and go through a unique non-toxic preservation and dyeing process. They are lush, full, vibrant, and fragrant,” Rose Box NYC Co-Founder Dana Dadush said.

The owners say the entire process from farming to harvesting is done in an ethical manor and takes both the laborers and environment into consideration.

“Rose Box NYC is committed to upholding only the highest of sustainable and ethical practices and this can be reflected with all of our business practices; from the tireless process of finding the very best ethical Ecuadorian Farm, to utilizing the actual lifespan of the plant to exclusively transport via boat to reduce impact on the environment,” Dadush said.

Rose Box is available nation-wide and comes in a range of shapes, colors, and sizes. Customers can weigh in on their purchase of table centerpieces, jewelry boxes, mini boxes, bouquets, or various other gift options.

SPROUT WORLD PENCILS

Courtesy of Sprout World

For the environmentally conscious, Sprout World Pencils may be the ideal gift.

These pencils will grow into vegetables, flowers, and herbs and come with a variety of 10 different seed types. A new product just created by the company grows a spruce tree.

“All Sprout pencils are 100% natural and are made from sustainably harvested wood. The writing material is a mixture of non-toxic graphite and clay, and the seed capsule with seeds is made from plant-based material. The pencils are available in a variety of colors and can be sold in a special kids’ edition with a coloring book. They come with thoughtful phrases in the “Spread the Love” and “Mindful Thoughts” editions. See some of the options here.” Sprout World said in a statement.

PINKGLOW PINEAPPLE

Courtesy of Del Monte

The Pinkglow Pineapple is produced by Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc.

“This ‘Jewel of the Jungle™’ is produced in ultra-limited harvests, uniquely and specially grown by the expert growers at Fresh Del Monte and is found to be both juicier and sweeter than a traditional pineapple. With a delicious and completely unique taste, the Pinkglow™ Pineapple boasts notes of candy aromatics and is sure to delight consumers of all ages. The new retail box is a sweet holiday gift for the person who has everything and is a great host or hostess gift to pick up on the way to a socially-distanced holiday party.” Del Monte said in a statement.

The Pinkglow Pineapple is available at Lowe’s stores in Texas including Abernathy, Alvord, Anthony, Bandera, Bernard, Big Lake, Blanco, Boyd, Bracketville, Brady, Bridgeport, Canadian, Canyon Lake, Center, Chico, Clarendon, Colorado City, Comfort, Cotulla, Crosbyton, Cross Plains, Decatur, Dilley, Dimmitt, Dumas, Eden, El Paso, Eldorado, Farwel, Floydada, Freer, Friona, Fritch, Gainseville, Goliad, Hebbonville, Hico, Iowa Park, Iraan, Jacksboro, Johnson City, Jourdanton, Junction, Kermit, Lago Vista, Laredo, Llano, Lockey, Mason, Matador, McCamey, Menard, Monahans, Needville, Nixon, Odessa, Orange Grove, Ozona, Palacios, Perryton, Plains, Poteet, Rocksprings, San Diego, San Saba, Seagraves, Somerset, Sonora, Spearman, Stockton, Sundown, Taft, Three Rivers, Tulia, Tuscola, Weimar, West, Yorktown, and Zapata. *Bold lettering indicates West, West Central Texas locations.