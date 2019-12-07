Giant, inflatable Ralphie goes on display outside ‘A Christmas Story’ house

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Christmas is just around the corner – and Ralphie wants you to know it!

Saturday night a 20-foot-tall gigantic Ralphie was on display in front of the A Christmas Story House.

It’s from the classic scene from “A Christmas Story” when Ralphie was forced to put on his bunny pajamas that came from Aunt Clare.

The giant Ralphie was made by Inflatable Images out of Brunswick, Ohio.

Inflatable Images also debuted a 20-foot-tall leg lamp inflatable leg lamp this year. The iconic leg lamp was also featured in the classic 1983 holiday film A Christmas Story, a portion of which was filmed in Cleveland.

The leg lamp’s official debut will be at the finish line of the A Christmas Story Run 5K/10K on December 7.

The race beings at 9 a.m. and starts in the center of Cleveland. The 10K runs to the A Christmas Story House & Museum and back to the original starting point at Public Square. The 5K runners will run to the house.

Registration for the run is still open and costs $55 per person.

Participants will receive a themed A Christmas Story Run long-sleeved t-shirt, a unique race bib, a collector’s edition A Christmas Story Run finisher medal, and free admission to A Christmas Story House & Museum, which can be used anytime between the first packet pickup through December 31.

For more on the run, click here.

After its debut at the race, the inflatable leg lamp will be installed on the side lawn of the A Christmas Story House & Museum. You can view the inflatable leg lamp outside the museum beginning on December 9.