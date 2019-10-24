Kincade Fire destroys a dozen homes, 0% contained

GEYSERVILLE (KRON) – A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for the entire town of Geyserville Thursday morning as firefighters continue to battle a fast-moving wildfire driven by strong winds.

At last check, the Kincade Fire has grown to 10,000 acres and remains at 0% containment.

KRON4’s Sara Stinson says she’s seen at least a dozen homes that have been burned.

Stinson counted ten or twelve homes that were gone while driving along Red Winery Road and Geysers Road.

There are no reported injuries.

California Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman Jonathan Cox says winds that gusted as high as 70 mph overnight have eased slightly since dawn on Thursday. That could help firefighters.

It’s not clear whether the area was also affected by the Pacific Gas & Electric Co. utility’s pre-emptive power shutoffs put in place to prevent the company’s equipment from sparking fires.

Officials say there is no fire in Santa Rosa right now and are advising residents not to call 911 about this fire.

Evacuation Orders

Right now more than 300 people have been evacuated, with an estimated 1,700 people in the evacuation warning areas.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for the following areas:

Entire town of Geyserville

Cloverdale Geysers Rd

Geysers Rd

Red Winery Rd

Alexander Mountain Rd

Pine Flat Rd

All roads east of Hwy 128 to Geyserville

An evacuation warning is in place for northern Healdsburg and residents within 5 miles in each direction of Geyserville should also be prepared to evacuate.

The fire was first reported around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Significant resources from across the region are responding, including 6 hand crews, 2 water tenders, 53 engines, and 3 dozers.

A total 328 personnel are on the ground fighting the fire.

Evacuation Centers

The following evacuation centers have been set up to assist those affected by the fire:

Healdsburg Community Center – 1557 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg CA 95448

Sonoma County Fairgrounds

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire driven by dry winds, increasing wind gusts

Current winds are whipping between 70 and 75 mph, fueling the fast-growing fire.

Road Closures

School Closures

All schools in Cloverdale Unified School District

All schools in Healdsburg Unified School District

All schools in Alexander Valley School District

All schools in Geyserville Unified School District

Rincon Valley Unified School District, specific schools only:

– Whited Elementary

– Binkley Elementary

– Madrone Elementary

– Sequoia Elementary

– Rincon Valley Charter School – Sequoia Campus

– Austin Creek Elementary

– Hidden Valley Elementary

– Santa Rosa Accelerated Charter

– Rincon Valley Middle

– Maria Carrillo High School

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

