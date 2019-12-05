Getting to know your District 11 Candidates: Wesley Virdell

Wesley Virdell (R) was born in Brownwood and raised in Brady. After growing up in the Heart of Texas, he joined the Air Force. It was when he moved back that he began thinking about running for a political position.

“So I got out of the Air Force in 2008 and when I came back, that’s when we were having our financial crisis for the U.S. and instead of holding people accountable that were making the poor financial statements that got us into it, the Government bailed them out,” Virdell said.

He says his message to the public is simple: he’s a ‘what you see is what you get’ type of guy.

“I would say I’m a working-class man, not a politician. I don’t pander. I tell people what I feel. And what I really believe in is individualism and self-governance. I think that’s the best way for us to govern. I think that’s the best thing we can do is have governance over ourselves. As long as we don’t cause harm to someone else’s life, liberty, or property let us exist t how we want to,” Virdell said.

If he’s elected, he says he has several goals in mind.

“My goal would be try to be get other congressmen to help reduce the size of the federal government, to reduce our spending, to not fund programs that are inappropriate, to get rid of more socialist-type ideology. So, basically go in, shrink government, let’s look at how the government receives its money, how it spends its money and be sure we’re being appropriate in that,” Virdell said.

Favorite food: Steak

Favorite Dessert: I wanna say steak again but I’ll go with banana pudding.

Favorite animal: Mountain lion. They’re majestic and elusive.

Favorite color: Dark red

Favorite Place: The outdoors

Favorite Hobby: Hiking. I have a tradition with my boys. When they turn 10, I take them on an extended hike which is usually about 50 miles on the Appalachian trail. And the reason I do that is because I want them to have an experience that’s challenging so when things look challenging later on they can say when I was a 10 year old I did something really hard that means I can do the challenge I have now.

Fun Fact: I have a 2015 Peterbilt 389 flat top. It’s just a big kid thing, I love Peterbilts and think they’re the best built truck out there right now.

