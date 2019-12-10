Getting to know your District 11 Candidates: Jamie Berryhill

Jamie Berryhill (R) is a native West Texan who has had roots in business consultation and real estate since the 1980s. He and his wife started a ministry, Mission Messiah, over 20 years ago that focuses on helping women (and their children) who have fallen into desperate situations, like drug use and addiction.

Berryhill says he will take his experience with rebuilding businesses and helping people find freedom and apply it to the political realm if he is elected.

“We need to go apply the same truths and principles to see our country set free and reestablished upon the truths that it was founded,” Berryhill said.

Berryhill says there are several issues that are hindering the United States. Some he says he has seen firsthand from the people his ministry helps. Two of the main issues are the opioid crisis and debt.

“I believe there are some underlying issues that have caused those paramount problems. We need to stop our spending…our government is doing so many things it was never designed to do. It has way overgrown itself. We’ve got to begin to curb our spending and our regulation. Because once again, excessive regulation encumbers our small business, our businesses in general,” Berryhill said.

He also says he will focus on education, taxation, bureaucracy and will try to help remove some of the “red tape” that holds certain processes back. His message to constituents is one of freedom.

“Be free to be great,” Berryhill said.

You can visit Jamie Berryhill’s website, here.

Favorite food: Eggplant Parmesan

Favorite Dessert: Pumpkin pie with whipped cream

Favorite animal: Dog

Favorite color: Red

Favorite Place: Anywhere with my family.

Fun Fact: It’s all had to do with being with my wife and children. I love what I do but that’s all part of what we do. The number of positive things that my children have been able to accomplish. National championships, state championships, I believe with all my heart it has to do with the concept of being free to be great and encouraging people.

