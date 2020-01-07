Getting to know your District 11 Candidates: J. Ross Lacy

J. Ross Lacy was born and raised in Midland, Texas and is a 4th generation oil man. He’s served on the City Council there for six years and was going to seek re-election but decided this time, he wanted to run for the congressional seat for District 11.

“Well you look at the issues for district 11 and it’s an extremely conservative district which mirrors my beliefs and I just really think we need a fighter in Washington D.C. Someone that’s not willing to back down from the radical left and the AOCs and Nancy Pelosis that want to continue to attack our freedom’s and liberties and I thought I was the individual to do that,” Lacy said.

He says he’d like to address several issues, but border security is number one.

“Well right now we’ve got to get the wall built. As we continue to see crime and drugs flood our southern border, it’s time to put a wall in place. That’s a physical barrier in some areas and that’s also going to be using technology in the more sparse areas so we can see individuals coming across. We’re seeing human trafficking at unbelievable heights. All these communities in district 11 are talking about how meth is getting to be even more and more prominent in these communities and they’re worried about it, they want to shut it down,” Lacy said.

His message to the constituents is this:

“I’ve got the experience and the work ethic and the conservative values to be your fighter in Washington D.C.,” Lacy said.

Favorite food: My mom’s homemade chicken fried steak and homemade French fries cooked in an iron skillet.

Favorite Dessert: My mom’s homemade cherry pie.

Favorite animal: Dog

Favorite color: Red, that was the color of all my trucks.

Favorite Place: My ranch in south Texas, working cattle, being with my parents, just kind of hanging out and watching the sunsets. It’s beautiful down there.

Favorite Hobby: Playing golf

Favorite Activity: Flying

Fun Fact: In elementary school we had jump rope for heart where you’d raise money for heart disease, both my grandparents had heart disease, and so for three years in a row I was the city-wide champion. That individual was given a bike every year and I always gave the bike away to someone who didn’t have one. And in 6th grade this boy, I taught him how to read, I gave the bike to him.

