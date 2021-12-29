WACO, Texas — The Safe Ride Home program began in 2005 and has been running ever since to help those who are out for holiday celebrations get home safely.

“Since the program, we started out, the first time we took about seven people,” Waco Transit Director of Operations Charles Parham said. “We have reached up to about 500 people in one night.”

After not running last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Director Parham is happy to be back.

Although they don’t have an estimate on how many people they’ll be transporting this year, Director Parham says they are prepared.

“The expectation is that there may be quite a few,” he said. “We’re going to have ten drivers, ten vehicles will run from 6:00 PM to 3:00 A.M. So anyone that calls or makes a reservation or if we have availability on the same day, we’ll pick them up.”

If you’re looking to begin the party before heading out somewhere, Safe Ride Home will even shuttle you to your celebration.

“So it’s a full service,” Parham said. “We’ll pick up at the place of residence or wherever they would like to be picked up and take them to their destination and take them back to their place of residence or wherever they would like to be dropped off.”

This service is completely free to the traveler, and if you already have plans, Director Parham says you can call now and schedule a reservation for Friday night.

And his message to those who are planning on ringing in the new year this week?

“Plan out their evening,” he said. “Plan it for it to be a safe evening. Remember that we are an option, if they need a ride home call Waco Transit.”

The phone number for the safe ride home program is (254) 750-1620 and when you call a dispatcher will schedule a vehicle to come pick you up wherever you are.