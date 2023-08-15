SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Walmart stores around Shreveport and Bossier City will provide free health screening on Saturday as part of its annual effort to provide affordable health care to the communities they serve.

Wellness Day at Walmart helps families prioritize their health by offering free health screenings and affordable immunizations at more than 4,500 of their pharmacies nationwide.

Free screenings include glucose, cholesterol, BMI, and blood pressure. At select stores, vision screenings will also be available.

Immunizations at affordable prices, including vaccines for HPV, the flu, tetanus, hepatitis, whooping cough, pneumonia, measles, mumps, rubella, chicken pox and shingles, will be on hand at the event.

Customers will have the opportunity to talk with pharmacists and receive encouragement on living a healthy lifestyle.

“There’s a peace of mind that comes with a quick health screening or immunization,” said Kevin Host, a Senior Vice President of Pharmacy at Walmart. He also mentioned that at Wellness Day, the company’s pharmacies will bring convenience to the community.

The first Walmart Wellness Days began in 2014, and since then the company has given customers more than 5 million free health screenings.

Click here to find your nearest participating Walmart.

Walmart Wellness Day will take place on Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.