CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety is working to identify stash houses, pill press operations, meth conversion labs and more – and they need your help.

DPS said Wednesday morning that its goal is to combat transnational criminal activity – including stopping criminals engaged in human trafficking, drug smuggling and the smuggling of people.

They say tips from the public can help provide the missing piece of the puzzle.

If you have any information and would like to help, you can submit a tip by:

Calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)

Submitting a web tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/650

DPS is offering rewards up to $5,000 for information through its Texas Stash House Rewards Program.