Georgia nursing home has at least 70 cases of COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – At least 70 residents and staff members at an Augusta, Georgia nursing home are being treated for novel Coronavirus.

According to Windermere Health and Rehabilitation Center’s parent company, SavaSeniorCare Administrative Services, 70 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Sixty-seven of these patients are isolated in the rehab center, and three of the residents are being treated at the hospital.

The 120-bed care facility for the elderly is located off Dewey Gray Circle near Doctors Hospital.

There has been no reports of deaths as of Friday afternoon.

Windermere Health and Rehabilitation Center released the following statement: