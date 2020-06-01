LIVE UPDATES: Protests planned in Midland, Odessa

UPDATE (6:16 p.m.) Several protesters have arrived at Midland Park Mall.















UPDATE (5:55 p.m.) : Protesters have arrived at Bank of American in Downtown Odessa.

(Big 2/Fox 24) – In the wake of George Floyd’s in-custody death at the hands of a Minnesota police officer, protestors have taken to the streets across the country to have their voices heard.

The officer has since been arrested, but protests continue, calling for equality and change.

Midland and Odessa are expected to see protests and marches tonight.

In Odessa, City officials say they have closed down grant Avenue from East 2nd Street to East 8th Street, where the march is expected to take place.

“Both the City and the police department support citizens’ right to a peaceful protest and right to assemble, however we ask that citizens do so responsibly, and that order is maintained and private property respected,” a statement from city officials reads.

In Midland, several protest locations have circulated on social media including Midland Park Mall, which has since closed for the day, as well as First Baptist Church.

A small group of protestors has been seen at Midland Park Mall as of Sunday afternoon. At the church, crews report a heavy police presence but no protestors as of 5 p.m.

This is a developing news story that will be updated throughout the night.