According to NASA, the Geminids, peak mid-December every year and can be visible on December 13, 14, and 15, 2019.

Peaking of the Geminids are expected to be on the morning of December 14 around 2 am for all time zones. The best viewing is away from city lights.

Despite the nearly full moon, you could see about 20-60 meteors per hour.

NASA says that the origins of the Geminids are from 3200 Phaethon, which is an asteroid or possible rock comet.