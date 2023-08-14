DALLAS(KDAF)- The Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center is a renowned destination that offers a multitude of amenities and attractions for its guests.

Among these offerings are the Texan Station, the banquet kitchen spaces and Old Hickory Steakhouse.

When it comes to the menu, the Texan Station does not disappoint. The culinary team takes great pride in creating dishes that showcase the rich flavors and diverse ingredients that Texas cuisine is known for. From mouthwatering steaks cooked to perfection to savory seafood options, there is something to satisfy every palate.

In addition to its delectable food, the Texan Station also boasts an extensive drink menu. Guests can choose from a wide selection of craft beers, fine wines, and handcrafted cocktails, all expertly prepared by the talented mixologists behind the bar.

Whether it’s a refreshing beverage to accompany a meal or a signature cocktail to unwind with after a long day, the Texan Station has something for everyone.