Gas Prices Start Falling Again After Busy Holiday Travel

Courtesy: AAA Texas

AUSTIN, TX – The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.22 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is three cents less than as on this day last week and is 11 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $2.48 while drivers in McAllen, San Antonio and Sherman/Denison are paying the least at $2.13 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.59, which is the same price when compared to this day last week and 15 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year. The average price per gallon of regular unleaded for Thursday, December 5th in San Angelo is $2.30, which is the same price as last week and 27 cents more than a year ago.

Gasoline stocks are steadily increasing as gasoline demand is slowing following a near-record Thanksgiving holiday travel period. This trend is creating cheaper gas prices for most Texas motorists.

“Following near-record Thanksgiving holiday travel volume, gasoline demand is falling and supplies are increasing,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “The current trend is leading to cheaper gas prices. However, rising crude oil prices could cause an increase in pump prices down the road.”

Prices up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m.

NATIONAL & TEXAS GAS PRICES

AAA Texas

National & Texas gas price averages, 12-05-19.

Courtesy: AAA Texas